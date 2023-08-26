Japan's Ban on Paid Ride-Sharing Back in Spotlight

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--Whether to lift Japan's ban on paid ride-sharing, or the practice of private drivers transporting paying passengers, is attracting renewed attention after former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga came out in favor of lifting the ban.

Meanwhile, there remains strong opposition to lifting the ban on safety and other grounds within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, which is backed by the taxi industry.

The transport ministry is also cautious about lifting the ban, and it is unclear whether discussions on the matter will move forward.

Paid ride-sharing services, including one offered by Uber Technologies Inc., are common abroad. But in Japan, such services are effectively banned by the road transportation law.

In May 2018, the Japan Association of New Economy proposed a new law to exempt ride-sharing services from the road transportation law. In January 2020, the Japan Association of Corporate Executives, or Keizai Doyukai, also called for the enactment of such a law.

