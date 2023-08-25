Japanese in China Told to Be on Guard after Water Discharge

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese nationals in China have been advised to be on guard as anti-Japanese sentiment may build in the country over Japan's discharge of treated wastewater from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the ocean.

"The possibility of the occurrence of contingencies cannot be ruled out," the Japanese Embassy in Beijing said in a statement Thursday, when Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. started releasing treated water containing the radioactive substance tritium from the plant, which suffered a triple meltdown in March 2011.

On Friday, the embassy said Japanese people in China should be careful about their language and behavior, advising them if possible not to speak loudly in Japanese when going out.

Police have tightened security around the embassy. No mass demonstrations over the water release have been staged around the building so far, with the police tasked with removing people who come near the embassy to protest.

At a news conference Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin reiterated the country's request for Japan to cancel the water discharge. Japan must not let Fukushima water be the country's shame, he said.

