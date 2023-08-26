China's Import Ban Seen Hampering Japan's Export Strategy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government's food export strategy may be thrown off track by China's blanket ban on Japanese seafood, which could affect more than 700 Japanese food exporters, according to a private survey.

Under the strategy, Japan targets 5 trillion yen in its exports of agricultural, forestry, fishery and food products in 2030. The country's exports of such items topped 1 trillion yen for the first time in 2021.

In the first six months of 2023, mainland China and Hong Kong, the largest and second-largest importers of Japanese food products, accounted for about 38 pct of Japan's food exports, and nearly 50 pct of its exports of fishery products.

However, China expanded its fishery import ban to cover all of Japan's 47 prefectures, up from the previous 10 prefectures, in response to Japan's release of tritium-containing treated water from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the sea, starting Thursday.

"A drop in exports is certainly inevitable," Japanese fisheries minister Tetsuro Nomura told a press conference on Friday.

