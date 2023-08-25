Seibu Dept. Store in Tokyo May Face Strike from Thurs.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--The labor union of Sogo & Seibu Co. is considering staging a strike at the company's flagship Seibu Ikebukuro department store in Tokyo's Toshima Ward as early as Thursday, it was learned Friday.

With the strike, the union hopes to request Sogo & Seibu to continue department store operations and maintain employment at a time when parent company Seven & i Holdings Co. is planning to sell the department store unit, informed sources said.

If the measure is taken, it would be the first strike at any major Japanese department stores in some 60 years.

The union is highly likely to enforce a strike if it cannot reach an agreement with the management of Seven & i in their talks slated for Monday.

The Seibu Ikebukuro store may not be able to open as the union is considering having members refuse to work and blockade some of its entrances.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]