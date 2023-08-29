Some Japanese Municipalities Testing 4-Day Workweek

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--Some municipal governments in Japan are experimenting with a four-day workweek, in which employees work extra hours on workdays and take a day off in addition to the weekend.

Keeping the total working hours per week unchanged, such arrangements are aimed at helping improve work-life balance and boosting work efficiency.

At the Maebashi municipal government in Gunma Prefecture, officials at 33 divisions are voluntarily taking part in the experiment from Aug. 14 through Sept. 8.

The participants work nine hours and 45 minutes for three days and nine and a half hours for one day per workweek, working 38 hours and 45 minutes in total, unchanged from the total working hours under the existing five-day workweek.

The personnel division hopes that many employees will experience the arrangement and think about how they can balance work with life and spend their time off, an official said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]