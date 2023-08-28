3D-Printed Houses Drawing Attention in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Three-dimensional printed homes are attracting attention in Japan as they can be purchased for the price of a car and be built in days.

Serendix Inc., a startup based in Nishinomiya in the western prefecture of Hyogo, will sell a 3D-printed house for a two-member household for 5.5 million yen. With a floor space of about 50 square meters, the house can be completed in only about two days.

"A world where you can buy a house for the price of a car is coming," Serendix CEO Hiroyasu Koma said.

The 3D-printed house, which Serendix calls the barnacle, has three rooms, including a living room and a bedroom.

The house is completed in about 45 hours by combining steel columns with concrete wall materials made with a 3D printer. Still, the home is "strong and earthquake resistant," a Serendix official said.

