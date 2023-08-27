Japanese Girl, 11, to Leave on Journey to Climb Mount Kilimanjaro

Newsfrom Japan

Kofu, Yamanashi Pref., Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--Eleven-year-old Japanese girl Rei Banno is set to leave on a journey to conquer Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa, with her mother in September.

As support from companies and others is helping realize the girl's dream, the elementary school sixth-grader in Kofu, Yamanashi Prefecture, central Japan, and her mother, Naomi, 49, plan to raise a flag showing their gratitude for the support at the top of the 5,895-meter-tall mountain in Tanzania.

"I'm full of fun and happiness because my dream since I was a younger child will come true," Rei said. "I want to see the shrinking glaciers at the top of the mountain."

Their trip is scheduled to take a total of 13 days. Rei and Naomi plan to spend six days to reach the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro. After descending the mountain, Rei plans to interact with local people.

As a single-parent household, Rei and Naomi tried to cut living expenses to raise money for mountain climbing. For climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, they were able to receive funds from nearly 20 companies, including those in Yamanashi. They also used crowdfunding.

