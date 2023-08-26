Kishida Inspects Reconstruction Work at Fire-Hit Shuri Castle

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday visited Shuri Castle in Naha, the capital of Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, to check progress in work to rebuild the "Seiden" main hall and other parts of the landmark, which was devastated by a fire in 2019.

"I have hopes" for an early reconstruction, Kishida said after receiving explanations from Cabinet Office officials and people involved in the reconstruction work.

The prime minister inspected an area for visitors to observe the reconstruction process, which is open to the public from Saturday afternoon, and other areas.

The reconstruction of the Seiden hall is expected to be completed in autumn 2026.

Meanwhile, the central and Okinawa prefectural governments plan to utilize the reconstruction process as a tourism resource.

