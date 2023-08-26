Next-Gen LRT Line Opens in Tochigi Pref.

Newsfrom Japan

Utsunomiya, Tochigi Pref., Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--A light rail transit, or LRT, line, opened in Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo, on Saturday, expected to ease traffic congestion.

This is the first time in Japan that the whole of such a "next-generation" tram line has been newly built.

The 14.6-kilometer LRT line, put into operation after about 30 years since the start of its planning, connects the city center of Utsunomiya and an industrial park in a suburb of the prefectural capital in 44 minutes, with a capacity of 160 passengers.

Around 16,300 people are expected to use the LRT line each weekday. Fares range from 150 yen to 400 yen.

On Saturday, an opening ceremony was held at a facility in front of East Japan Railway Co.'s Utsunomiya Station and attended by some 650 people, including Utsunomiya Mayor Eiichi Sato and Toru Takai, president of Utsunomiya Light Rail Co., the operator of the new LRT line.

