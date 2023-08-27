Future Female PM Candidates in Spotlight in Reshuffle

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is drawing attention from within the ruling party as to whether he will pick female lawmakers considered to be candidates for a possible future prime minister in key personnel appointments expected for September.

Among such female lawmakers in the Liberal Democratic Party are Yuko Obuchi, 49, head of the Party Organization and Campaign Headquarters, and Yoko Kamikawa, 70, acting LDP secretary-general. Kishida is expected to reshuffle his cabinet and the LDP executive team in September.

Hopes are high for Obuchi, whose father, Keizo Obuchi, was prime minister, to obtain a position such as one of the LDP's three key executive posts--secretary-general, head of the General Council and chief of the Policy Research Council.

"We really had a hard time during the COVID-19 pandemic. We have a shared goal of making the economy strong," Obuchi said at Wednesday's meeting of the party's research commission for the promotion and development of Okinawa Prefecture, which she heads, showing, as her late father had done, strong feelings on the southernmost Japan prefecture.

Obuchi's weak point is that she was forced to quit as minister of economy, trade and industry in 2014 over a fund scandal, which led to the conviction of her two former secretaries.

