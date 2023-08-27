Some CDP Execs Tolerant of Restarting Idled N-Reactors

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--Some executives in the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan have voiced tolerance of getting idled nuclear power reactors in the nation reactivated if they meet certain conditions.

They are appealing to the public with a "realistic approach" placing weight on daily life at a time when electricity demand is rising due to the scorching summer heat and energy prices are soaring partly owing to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In addition, they may be considering whether there is room for cooperating with the Democratic Party for the People, also an opposition party, which is positive on restarting suspended nuclear reactors, in the next election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

But opposition remains strong within the CDP because ending nuclear power generation has been a key policy of the party since its establishment.

"Thinking realistically amid the tightening power supply-demand balance, we need to reactivate some nuclear power reactors," CDP Secretary-General Katsuya Okada told a press conference in late July, suggesting that he is tolerant of getting idled reactors restarted if they pass the Nuclear Regulation Authority's safety screenings and relevant local communities show understanding.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]