Japan's Ex-Emperor, Ex-Empress Visit Tennis Court of 1st Encounter

Karuizawa, Nagano Pref., Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko, who are staying in Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, for a summer rest, visited on Saturday the tennis court in the highland resort town where they met for the first time 66 years ago.

During the first visit to the tennis court in four years, the former Emperor and the former Empress interacted with members of Karuizawa-kai, an organization doing tasks such as managing the court.

Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko arrived at the tennis court by car around 11 a.m. and greeted each of the Karuizawa-kai members who gathered to welcome the couple.

Seated on a bench, the couple talked to each other and watched the members play tennis on the court. They spent about 30 minutes there.

"He is doing well despite being old," the couple said of a 94-year-old male member they know, according to Seiro Moroto, 74, an official of Karuizawa-kai who attended the Emperor Emeritus and the Empress Emerita during their stay at the tennis court.

