LDP's Hagiuda Calls for Diplomacy to Address China Import Ban

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--Koichi Hagiuda, policy chief of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, on Saturday called for diplomatic talks to address China's import ban on Japanese fishery products over the release of treated water into the sea from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan.

"Both countries should never stop imports or exports out of a temporary feeling or political calculation," Hagiuda said in a speech in Tomakomai in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido.

"We want to resolve the challenge through diplomacy," Hagiuda added.

He also said that Japan has prepared measures to deal with possible reputational damage from the release of the treated water, which still contains tritium, a radioactive substance.

China announced the import ban on Thursday as Japan started the water discharge.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]