Tritium Not Detected in Fukushima Fish after Treated Water Release

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--Tritium, a radioactive isotope of hydrogen, was not detected in fish caught off the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan a day after the release of treated water from the crippled plant into the sea began Thursday, the Fisheries Agency said Saturday.

It is the first announcement on an analysis of fish caught after the release of the treated water, which still contains tritium.

In the analysis by the Marine Ecology Research Institute, tritium levels in a flounder and a gurnard caught 4 to 5 kilometers off the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. nuclear plant early Friday morning were below the detection limit of about 8 becquerels per liter.

The Fisheries Agency plans to conduct tritium tests every day in principle for about a month, aiming to reassure fishermen and consumers.

Meanwhile, TEPCO said Friday that tritium levels in seawater around where the treated water was discharged were below the detection limit.

