Rocket Carrying Japan's Furukawa, Others Successfully Launched

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--A rocket carrying SpaceX's Crew-7 spacecraft with Japanese astronaut Satoshi Furukawa and three others aboard was successfully launched on Saturday Japan time.

This is the second space flight for Furukawa, 59, and the first since his stay at the International Space Station in 2011.

The Falcon 9 rocket, also developed by the U.S. space company, lifted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 4:27 p.m. (7:27 a.m. GMT).

About 12 minutes after the launch, the Crew-7 separated from the rocket and entered an orbit. It is scheduled to dock with the ISS at around 9:50 p.m. Sunday Japan time.

During his upcoming half-year stay in the ISS, Furukawa will conduct various experiments in the Japanese Kibo experiment module and elsewhere.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]