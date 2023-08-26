Komeito Leader Yamaguchi Postpones Visit to China

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--Natsuo Yamaguchi, leader of Komeito, the junior coalition partner of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, has decided to postpone his visit to China, which was scheduled to start Monday, the party said Saturday.

According to Komeito, the Chinese side has suggested that now is not an appropriate time for Yamaguchi's visit, given the current state of relations between Japan and China.

China is strongly protesting Japan's release of tritium-containing treated water into the sea from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

At China's invitation, Yamaguchi was set to visit the country for three days from Monday. He planned to carry a personal letter from Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to Chinese President Xi Jinping and sought to meet with Xi and other senior Chinese officials.

Yamaguchi has also expressed his eagerness to win the understanding of the Chinese side for the treated water release.

