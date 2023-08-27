Japan's Nagura Wins Air Guitar World Championships for 3rd Time

Newsfrom Japan

London, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese television personality Nanami Nagura won this year's Air Guitar World Championships, held from Wednesday to Friday in Oulu, central Finland.

This is the third time for Nagura to capture the title, and she is "now the most successful competitor in Air Guitar World Championships' history," according to the event's organizers.

Reporting her victory on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Nagura, 28, said, "I'm really happy to be on that stage again with my favorite air guitar family."

Previously, she won the championships in 2014 and 2018.

Among other Japanese competitors, Yosuke Ochi, 51, a member of comedy duo Dienoji, won the championships in 2006 and 2007.

