Tritium Not Detected in Seawater off Fukushima: Ministry

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Environment Ministry said Sunday that tritium, a radioactive material, was not detected from seawater sampled off Fukushima Prefecture a day after the start of the release of treated water from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant into the sea.

"We want people to feel safe because there is no impact on human health or the environment," an official of the ministry said.

On Friday, the ministry collected seawater from 11 locations off the coast of the prefecture, home to the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. plant damaged heavily in the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

The level of tritium was below the detection limit of 7-8 becquerels per liter in the seawater from all 11 locations, according to the ministry.

The ministry plans to conduct a detailed survey that can detect tritium levels of as low as around 0.1 becquerel per liter and announce the result in about two months.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]