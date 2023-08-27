Japan Conveys Worries to China over Harassing Phone Calls

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--A senior Japanese diplomat has conveyed worries to China over a string of harassing phone calls made to Japan apparently from China after the start of the release into the sea of cesium-containing treated water from a disaster-crippled nuclear plant in northeastern Japan.

Japan's Foreign Ministry said Saturday that Hiroyuki Namazu, director-general at its Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, informed a senior official at the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo that it is very regrettable for such phone calls to have been made and that Japan is concerned over the situation.

He also called on China to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals in the country while asking Chinese people to act calmly. In addition, Namazu urged China to issue accurate information about the treated water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power station of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.

The plant was heavily damaged in the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami. Water used to cool melted nuclear fuel at the plant is processed to remove radioactive materials. But the treated water still contains tritium, a radioactive form of hydrogen.

Before being released into the ocean, the treated water is diluted with seawater to substantially reduce the tritium concentration.

