Harassing Videos Spread from China over Fukushima Water Release

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--Videos in which phone calls are made from China to Japan protesting against the release of tritium-containing treated water from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant in Japan have been spreading on social media.

Meanwhile, a "blacklist" of Japanese products has been circulating on the internet, prompting Chinese people to refrain from buying cosmetics and other goods from Japan.

In one video, a man uses a smartphone map app to select a place in Tokyo that is believed to be an Indian restaurant. The man then calls the restaurant and shouts in Chinese, "Why are you dumping water contaminated with radioactive substances into the ocean?"

While the video drew praise from many viewers, one comment said, "The discharge of contaminated water is unacceptable, but what is the meaning of this act?"

The Japanese Embassy in Beijing said Saturday that a number of individuals and groups in Japan have received harassing phone calls made from China."

