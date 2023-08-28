Overconcentration in Tokyo Raising Risks from Possible Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--With Japan having a 70 pct chance of a massive earthquake directly hitting the Tokyo metropolitan area within the next 30 years, the current overconcentration in the Japanese capital has raised the risk of a spillover.

On Sept. 1, 1923, the Tokyo area was rocked by a huge quake. The Great Kanto Earthquake caused turmoil to the Japanese economy, eventually leading to a financial crisis.

One hundred years later, the significance of Tokyo's role as the country's political and economic nerve center and as the center of population has increased.

The government in its 2023 white paper on disaster management raised concerns that such an overconcentration has led to an increased risk of ripple effects.

In the 1923 quake, around 290,000 homes in the greater Tokyo area were completely destroyed or burned down, with some 105,000 people killed or missing.

