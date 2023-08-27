Princess Kako Attends High School Sign Language Speech Contest

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Kako attended the 40th national high school sign language speech contest held in Tokyo on Sunday.

"I strongly hope that a society where everyone can have a wider range of choices will be created," the princess, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, said using sign language. Princess Kako gave applause to each of the 10 high school students who joined the event.

This is the second time that Princess Kako has attended the contest on her own.

In past contests, Princess Kako delivered her messages in both sign language and voice. This time, she used only sign language except for the opening part of her message, and a sign language interpreter was in charge of the voice part.

The change was made as the princess felt difficulties using both sign language and voice at the same time, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]