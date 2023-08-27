BOJ Gov. Ueda Worried over Geopolitical Risks

Newsfrom Japan

Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda at an economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Saturday expressed concern over the fallouts of geopolitical risks.

Geopolitical risks, such as the U.S.-China rivalry, could decelerate growth of the world economy and the Japanese economy, he warned.

The top Japanese central banker, who took office in April, attended the annual Jackson Hole symposium for the first time.

The high-profile summer symposium, organized by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, is attended by high-ranking officials of the U.S. Federal Reserve, and senior central bankers and academic experts from around the world.

Ueda pointed out that the trend of regional trade and flows of direct investment are changing recently, such as companies switching their production bases from China to other Asian nations, according to participants of the meeting.

