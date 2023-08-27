Stones, Eggs Thrown at Japanese Schools in China

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--Stones and eggs have been thrown into the premises of Japanese schools in China, it was learned Sunday.

No injuries to students or damage to school buildings have been confirmed, according to sources familiar with the incidents.

Relevant Japanese consulates-general have urged the Chinese side to tighten security at the schools in the wake of the possible harassment following the start of the release into the sea of tritium-containing treated water from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s disaster-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power station in northeastern Japan.

On the afternoon of Thursday, when the water release started, a Chinese man threw stones into the premises of a Japanese school in Qingdao, Shandong Province, eastern China. The man was seized by security guards. There is information that the man was saying something about the water release.

At a Japanese school in Suzhou in neighboring Jiangsu Province, security guards on patrol found several eggs on its premises Friday morning.

