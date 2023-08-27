TEPCO Shows Fukushima Water Release Facilities to Media

Newsfrom Japan

Okuma, Fukushima Pref., Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. on Sunday showed to the press facilities for releasing into the ocean tritium-containing treated water from its crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power station.

This was the first such disclosure since the water release started Thursday.

Shown to media were a pump for seawater used to dilute the treated water, a flowmeter, equipment to take samples of the treated water after dilution and a remote-controlled operation room for monitoring the water levels in tanks and the levels of tritium.

"We have been able to carry out the operations (of the facilities) and monitoring in accordance with appropriate procedures," TEPCO official Keisuke Matsuo said.

"We know that the water release is drawing keen attention from the public, so we will conduct the operation steadily without mistakes," Matsuo added.

