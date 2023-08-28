Actor Kento Nagayama Pleads Guilty to Cannabis Possession

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese actor Kento Nagayama, 34, pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis at home, at his trial at Tokyo District Court on Monday.

Public prosecutors sought a six-month jail term without suspension for Nagayama's alleged violation of the cannabis control law, saying that he used cannabis for the first time when he was a second-year junior high school student and had been using it habitually since around when he was 18 or 19, despite being urged to stop by people around him.

The trial ended on the day, with the sentence ruling due on Friday. The defense team for Nagayama sought a suspended sentence.

Asked why he continued using cannabis, Nagayama said, "I felt relaxed and could sleep well."

"If allowed, I want to work as a performer," he said.

