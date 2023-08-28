Japan Cancels H-2A Rocket Launch

Newsfrom Japan

Tanegashima, Kagoshima Pref., Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) canceled Monday's launch of an H-2A rocket carrying a lunar probe and an X-ray astronomical satellite due to strong winds.

The cancellation came after the launch was delayed twice due to forecasts of bad weather.

The H-2A Launch Vehicle No. 47, carrying the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon, or SLIM, and the X-Ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission, or XRIS, was set to lift off from JAXA's Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, around 9:26 a.m. Monday.

The new launch date has yet to be set. The rocket at the launch site will be placed back to a maintenance building.

Tatsuru Tokunaga of Mitsubishi Heavy, who is in charge of launching the rocket, told a press conference that the company will decide on future plans "after careful consideration," based on the projected paths of typhoons near Japan and the condition of the rocket.

