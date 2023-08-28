Japanese Travelers to China Urged to Take Precautions

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Foreign Ministry has called on Japanese people traveling to or staying in China to take precautions, citing "many" protests and cases of harassment occurring in China after Japan started to release treated water from a nuclear power plant.

Stones and eggs were thrown at some Japanese schools in China, likely in response to Japan starting to release into the sea tritium-containing treated water from the meltdown-hit Fukushima No. 1 plant in northeastern Japan on Thursday.

The Japanese Embassy in Beijing on Saturday said that a number of individuals and groups in Japan have received harassing phone calls from those in China.

In light of such a situation, the ministry on Sunday urged Japanese people in China not to speak more loudly than necessary in Japanese while out and about, and remain vigilant when visiting the embassy or Japanese schools.

The ministry also called on people not to approach protesters, as well as to refrain from taking videos of such activities on their smartphones.

