U.S. Gave Huge Aid to Japan after 1923 Quake

Washington, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--The United States gave large-scale aid to Japan in the aftermath of a massive earthquake that devastated the Tokyo area a century ago.

But the support, following calls by then U.S. President Calvin Coolidge, came amid heightened tensions between the two countries over their interests in Asia, especially China.

"Great Earthquake and Fire Ravage Tokio and Yokohama," read the front page of The New York Times on Sept. 2, 1923, the day after the disaster. The daily also featured the full text of a letter sent by Coolidge to then Emperor Yoshihito, posthumously called Emperor Taisho.

Fundraising efforts by the Red Cross and other societies spread across the United States, resulting in a large amount of donations.

According to Charles Schencking, professor at the University of Hong Kong who researches the 1923 Great Kanto Earthquake, about 20 million dollars in cash and relief supplies were sent from the United States following the quake, equivalent to 2.4 pct of U.S. gross domestic product at the time.

