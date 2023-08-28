Japan Protests to China over Harassing Acts after Water Discharge

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Monday lodged a protest with China over acts of harassment against Japan that began after the start on Thursday of the release into the sea of treated water from Japan's disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

Those harassing acts include crank phone calls made to local governments, businesses and restaurants in Japan and incidents in which rocks and eggs were tossed at Japanese schools in China.

Such harassing acts are "regrettable," Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters. "We'll take all possible measures to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals."

Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Masataka Okano summoned Chinese Ambassador to Japan Wu Jianghao and urged Beijing to call on Chinese people to act calmly and provide accurate information, instead of raising public anxiety by providing information that is not based on scientific evidence.

Okano also said that China's all-out ban on seafood imports from Japan lacks scientific grounds, reiterating Tokyo's demand that Beijing immediately remove the ban, which was introduced Thursday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]