Sekisui House to Open Antiquake Technologies to Peers

Osaka, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Sekisui House Ltd. said Monday it will launch a program in September to help industry peers build wooden houses with its advanced antiquake technologies.

The company is kicking off the first core tech-offering program in the industry to promote earthquake-resistant wooden houses in Japan, as the quake-prone country will mark on Friday the centennial of the Great Kanto Earthquake that devastated the Tokyo metropolitan area, it said.

Sekisui House claims that all its houses did not collapse in the massive earthquakes in 1995 and 2011.

"The program can accelerate the country's effort to make wooden houses more quakeproof," Sekisui House President Yoshihiro Nakai told a press conference in Osaka.

The technologies the company will be offering include one for directly fixing pillars to the foundation of a house and one for firmly joining pillars and beams.

