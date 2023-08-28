Tsukagoshi to Become Uniqlo President, COO

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Daisuke Tsukagoshi, a board director of Uniqlo Co., will become president and chief operating officer at the Japanese casual clothing store chain, effective Friday, its parent company, Fast Retailing Co., said Monday.

Current Uniqlo Chairman and President Tadashi Yanai, 74, who is also chairman, president and CEO of Fast Retailing, will remain chairman at Uniqlo and also become CEO.

This will be the first change of Uniqlo president since Fast Retailing introduced a holding company system and Uniqlo started operations as a subsidiary in November 2005.

Tsukagoshi, 44, currently serves as global CEO at Uniqlo after being in charge of its operations in the United States and China.

