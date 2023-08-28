Japan to Compile Steps to Support Fishery Operators This Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will draw up measures by the end of the week to support domestic fishery operators following China's import ban on Japanese seafood, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday.

"The government will take all necessary steps," Kishida told reporters at the prime minister's office in Tokyo.

Assistance measures will be sorted out within this week and explained to the public by Kishida himself, he said.

Expressing his determination to protect fishers in the country from China's retaliation against his administration's go-ahead for the release into the ocean of tritium-containing treated waste water from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, Kishida also called on the public to consume scallops and other domestic marine products.

After the start of the water release on Thursday, seawater sampled off Fukushima Prefecture showed that tritium, a radioactive substance, was below detectable levels, according to the Environment Ministry.

