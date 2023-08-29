Aomori Pref. Asks Japan Govt to Promote N-Fuel Cycle Policy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--Aomori Prefecture in northeastern Japan where a spent nuclear fuel reprocessing facility is under construction asked the Japanese government on Tuesday to promote its nuclear fuel cycle policy including the final disposal of high-level radioactive waste.

Aomori Governor Soichiro Miyashita made the request during a meeting of a council for discussions between relevant cabinet ministers and officials of the prefecture on issues related to the government's policy of recycling spent nuclear fuel within the country.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno and industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura were among the participants from the government in the first meeting of the council since October 2020, held at the prime minister's office.

"It's necessary for the government and businesses to make their utmost efforts to promote the nuclear fuel cycle policy," Matsuno said.

Miyashita said, "We'd like to cooperate with the state and promote the development of prefectural affairs while maintaining our stance of not making Aomori Prefecture a nuclear waste dump site."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]