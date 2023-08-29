Japan LDP OKs Gasoline Subsidy Extension to Year-End

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Tuesday broadly approved a proposal to extend to year-end the gasoline subsidy program currently set to expire at the end of September.

The LDP also agreed in principle to further expand the program that pays subsidies to oil wholesalers to curb retail fuel price rises.

The LDP will work out further details as it aims to lower the average retail price of regular gasoline, nearing the record high of 185.1 yen per liter, to below 180 yen.

Since June, the government has gradually reduced the subsidy rate, which stands at 30 pct, to terminate the program at the end of September, saying that the crude oil market regained calm.

Gasoline prices, however, have spiked once again recently as crude oil prices again switched to rising and the yen weakened against the dollar.

