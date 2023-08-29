U.S. OKs Sale of Long-Range Air-to-Surface Missiles to Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. government on Monday said that it has approved the proposed sale to Japan of long-range air-to-surface missiles worth an estimated 104 million dollars.

In a statement, the U.S. government said that it has already notified Congress of the matter.

The sale "will improve Japan's capability to meet current and future threats by providing stand-off capability," the statement said.

The United States will sell Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles with Extended Range, or JASSM-ER, manufactured by Lockheed Martin Corp.

With a range of around 900 kilometers, the JASSM-ER missiles are capable of striking from outside enemy range. The missiles can also be used as part of counterstrike capabilities.

