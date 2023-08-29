Gold Prices in Japan Top 10,000 Yen for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--Retail prices of gold in Japan exceeded 10,000 yen per gram for the first time on Tuesday, on the back of higher gold prices overseas and the yen's depreciation against the dollar.

At Tokyo-based major precious metal seller Tanaka Kikinzoku Kogyo K.K., the day's tax-inclusive retail gold price was set at 10,001 yen per gram, up 28 yen from the previous day.

The yen recently hit nine-month lows against the greenback, reflecting expectations for a wider Japan-U.S. interest rate gap fueled by speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates further. This spurred a rise in yen-denominated gold prices.

In trading of New York gold futures, regarded as a global benchmark, the price of the key December contract is moving firmly around 1,950 dollars per troy ounce, or about 31 grams.

The significance of gold as a safe-haven asset has been increasing over the past few years, due to the spread of COVID-19 and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

