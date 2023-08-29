Japan, U.S., S. Korea Conduct Joint Missile Defense Drill

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan, the United States and South Korea conducted a joint missile defense drill in open waters off the South Korean island of Jeju on Tuesday, the South Korean Navy said.

Aegis destroyers from all three nations took part in the drill, held to showcase the countries' response capabilities against North Korea, which is developing nuclear and missile weapons.

The exercise brought together the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer Haguro, the destroyer USS Benfold of the U.S. Navy and South Korea's Yulgok Yi I destroyer.

Conducting the drill under the scenario that North Korea had fired a ballistic missile, participants retraced procedures of detection, tracking and information sharing.

The three sides also checked a framework to enable real-time information sharing between them on missile launches before the framework enters into operation by year-end.

