System Glitch Forces Toyota to Halt 12 Plants in Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Toyota Motor Corp. said it has suspended operations of 25 production lines at 12 plants in Japan from Tuesday morning due to a system glitch.

The glitch has hit a system managing component orders, which is used by Toyota and its parts suppliers. The automaker currently cannot order parts.

While Toyota is still looking into the cause of the problem, it has denied the possibility of a cyberattack. There is no prospect of resolving the system problem.

The Toyota group operates 28 lines at 14 plants in Japan. Auto production activities have been halted at all plants except for Toyota Motor Kyushu Inc.'s Miyata plant in Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan, and Daihatsu Motor Co.'s Kyoto plant in Kyoto Prefecture, western Japan.

In 2022, Kojima Industries Corp., one of Toyota's parts suppliers, was hit by a cyberattack, which forced all of Toyota's 14 domestic plants to temporarily suspend operations.

