Toyota to Halt All 14 Plants in Japan Due to Glitch

Nagoya, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Toyota Motor Corp. will suspend operations of 28 production lines at all of the group's 14 vehicle plants in Japan by Tuesday afternoon due to a system glitch.

The automaker has already suspended 25 lines at 12 plants, officials said. The remaining three lines at two plants are set to be halted from the afternoon.

The glitch has hit a system managing component orders, which is used by Toyota and its parts suppliers. The automaker currently cannot order parts.

While Toyota is still looking into the cause of the problem, it has denied the possibility of a cyberattack. There is no prospect of resolving the system problem.

The Toyota group operates the 28 lines at the 14 plants in the eight prefectures of Tokyo, Iwate, Miyagi, Gifu, Aichi, Mie, Kyoto and Fukuoka. The two plants where production will be halted in the afternoon are Toyota Motor Kyushu Inc.'s Miyata plant in Fukuoka and Daihatsu Motor Co.'s Kyoto plant in Kyoto.

