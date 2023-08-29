Sompo Japan Chief Calls for Resumption of Deals with Bigmotor: Sources

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. President Giichi Shirakawa called for the resumption of business deals with Bigmotor Co. last summer despite being aware of the used vehicle dealer's potentially fraudulent insurance claims, it was learned Tuesday.

According to people familiar with the matter, some participants at Sompo Japan's executive meeting in July last year sought a probe in addition to the company's voluntary investigation into Bigmotor's claims.

But Shirakawa, and some other executives, expressed concerns that the additional investigation would hamper Sompo Japan's ties with the used car dealer that had helped increase the insurer's auto insurance policyholders, and suggested resuming business with the firm.

It has come to light that last summer Sompo Japan restarted introducing damaged vehicles to Bigmotor garages ahead of other major nonlife insurers.

In a related development on Tuesday, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki at a press conference warned of a strict punishment if a report Sompo Japan is required to submit to the Financial Services Agency by the end of this month shows the insurer's failure to protect policyholders.

