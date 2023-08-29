Toyota Halts All Plants in Japan Due to Glitch

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. suspended vehicle production at all of its 14 plants in Japan Tuesday due to a malfunction at the Japanese automaker's production order system.

Vehicle production was suspended at 12 plants from the first shift and at the remaining two plants from the evening shift, affecting the assembly of most models.

Toyota said that it expects to resume operations at 12 plants Wednesday morning and the remaining two plants later that day.

The malfunction stemmed from procedures taken Sunday to update the production order system, making Toyota unable to place orders with parts suppliers, people familiar with the matter said.

Toyota said the malfunction was not caused by a cyberattack.

