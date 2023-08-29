Births in Japan Fall to Lowest since 2000 in 1st Half

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--The number of babies born in Japan in January-June fell 3.6 pct from a year before to 371,052, the lowest level for any first half since 2000 and below 400,000 for the second straight first-half period, preliminary health ministry data showed Tuesday.

The data revealed that the country's birthrate is falling at a rapid pace as people are increasingly avoiding or delaying marriage. If the current pace continues in the second half, the number of births is highly likely to log an annual record low this year.

The number of marriages fell 7.3 pct to 246,332, while the number of deaths rose 2.6 pct to 797,716. The natural decrease, or the number of deaths minus that of births, stood at 426,664.

In 2022, the number of births fell for the seventh consecutive year, slipping below 800,000 for the first time since data began in 1899 after dropping below one million in 2016 and 900,000 in 2019.

The total fertility rate, or the estimated number of children a woman will have in her lifetime, stood at 1.26 last year, matching the all-time low marked in 2005.

