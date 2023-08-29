Johnny's Chief Urged to Resign over Sexual Abuse Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--A team of outside experts set up by Johnny & Associates Inc. to investigate a sexual abuse scandal involving the Japanese talent agency on Tuesday urged its president, Julie Keiko Fujishima, to step down over the company's inappropriate handling of the issue.

The investigative team in a report confirmed that the company's late former president, Johnny Kitagawa, committed sexual abuse of agency members.

The three-person team, headed by former Prosecutor-General Makoto Hayashi, was launched in May.

