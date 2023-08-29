Tokyo Prosecutors Decide to Not Indict Baseball Player Yamakawa

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese prosecutors decided Tuesday to not indict professional baseball player Hotaka Yamakawa on suspicion of rape.

Yamakawa, 31, was referred to the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office by the Metropolitan Police Department in May, for allegedly raping a female acquaintance in her 20s at a hotel in the Japanese capital last November.

The police had left it up to prosecutors whether to indict Yamakawa, rather than requesting an indictment, as there were discrepancies in statements given by Yamakawa and the woman, according to investigative sources.

The woman had filed a complaint against Yamakawa with the police. He had told investigators that the act was consensual.

Yamakawa joined the Saitama Seibu Lions in 2013 as a second-round draft pick, and was a member of the Japanese national team that won the World Baseball Classic in March.

