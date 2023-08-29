Japan, U.S. to Start Interceptor Missile Development in Spring

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan and the United States are expected to start their joint development of a new missile to intercept hypersonic weapons as early as April next year, aiming for completion in the 2030s, the Japanese Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

The new interceptor missile will be used by the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force's Aegis destroyers, the ministry said in a ruling party meeting.

Hypersonic weapons have irregular trajectories and travel at relatively low altitudes, making it difficult for existing missile defense systems to shoot them down. China, Russia and North Korea are moving to develop and deploy such weapons.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed on the joint development when they met at Camp David on Aug. 18.

Specifically, Japan will take part in the United States' plan to deploy an interceptor missile known as a Glide Phase Interceptor.

