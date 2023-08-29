Panel Calls for Making NHK Online Services Essential

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--NHK's online distribution of television programs should be made an essential business for the Japanese public broadcaster, a communication ministry panel of experts said in a report released Tuesday.

The panel also called for allowing people who do not have TVs to watch NHK's simultaneous or missed broadcasts on the internet via smartphones and personal computers by paying a new fee, instead of the existing TV viewing fees.

Online operations by NHK, formally called Japan Broadcasting Corp., are currently a supplementary service.

The report said that at a time when people are moving away from TV programs, NHK should play a proactive role in providing programs online.

"It is regrettable," said the Japan Newspaper Publishers and Editors Association, which has been opposed to making online distribution an essential part of NHK's operations.

