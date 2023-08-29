Option of Joint Child Custody Eyed in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Justice Ministry on Tuesday presented a working draft calling for giving an option to divorced parents to share custody of their children through discussions.

The draft calls for revising the current Civil Code, which gives sole custody to one parent after divorce, to introduce the joint custody system.

The ministry submitted the draft to the family law subcommittee of the Legislative Council, which advises the justice minister, for discussions.

The ministry aims to submit legislation to revise the Civil Code to parliament early next year.

Under the current law, parents without custody find it difficult to take part in child rearing in many cases, a situation believed to be leading to nonpayment of child support and disconnection in parent-child interaction.

