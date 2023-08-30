UNESCO Listing Sought for A-Bombed Girl's Paper Cranes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--Bereaved relatives of Sadako Sasaki, a girl who died of leukemia after the 1945 atomic bombing of Hiroshima, have filed for the registration of her orizuru paper cranes and other items under UNESCO's Memory of the World program.

The application was filed with the Japanese National Commission for UNESCO.

Sadako, the model of the Children's Peace Monument in the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, developed leukemia after being exposed to radiation from the U.S. atomic bomb dropped on the western Japan city on Aug. 6, 1945, in the closing days of World War II, when she was 2 years old. She started to show symptoms in 1954.

In hopes of recovery, Sadako continued to make orizuru until her death at the age of 12 in October 1955.

"If the registration is made in 2025, which marks 80 years since the atomic bombing, that will send a big message to the world about the orizuru and peace," said Yuji Sasaki, Sadako's 53-year-old nephew.

