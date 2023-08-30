German Library Acquires Hokusai Ukiyo-e for Several M. Euros

Newsfrom Japan

Berlin, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--The Bavarian state library in Germany said Tuesday it has purchased an ukiyo-e artwork by renowned Japanese Edo-period artist Katsushika Hokusai from an individual for several million euros.

According to the library, called Bayerische Staatsbibliothek in German, the print of "Kanagawa-Oki Nami Ura" (The Great Wave off Kanagawa) from Hokusai's "Fugaku Sanjurokkei" (Thirty-Six Views of Mount Fuji) series will be the centerpiece of an exhibition scheduled to be held in 2025.

The library said that the artwork, a print of an original woodblock dating back to around 1830, is in very good condition.

Posing a striking contrast between huge waves in the ocean that are about to come crashing down to boats and Mount Fuji visible in the background, the artwork, also known as "The Great Wave", is one of the most famous art pieces in the world, the library said.

The woodblock print is known to have influenced many renowned European painters such as Vincent van Gogh and Claude Monet.

